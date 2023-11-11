Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Bayelsa state, Sagbama - Political thugs have invaded and hijacked election materials from polling units in the Sagbama Local Government area of Bayelsa state.

As reported by The Nation, the hoodlums invaded the polling units with heavy gunshots around 9 am at Agorogbene.

The affected polling units are 6, 7 and 8 in Ward 11 of the Local Government.

It was gathered that the suspected thugs from Southern Ijaw allegedly escorted by a certain politician chased away voters and destroyed election materials.

The thugs replied with heavy gunshots when the electorate attempted to challenge them.

The armed thugs also carted away election materials for five out of the seven units from the RAC centre.

The armed thugs were allegedly led by the Ward 11 leader of one of the parties.

