A strong chieftain of the Young Progressives Party has been killed by unknown gunmen

Reports have it that Chief Joe Mohel was killed by suspected political thugs after meeting with some lawmakers in the Orumba North LGA of the state

The YPP chieftain died on Saturday, November 11, in the wake of the off-cycle elections held in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Anambra state, Awka - The chairman of Nanka ward 1, Young Progressives Party, Chief Joe Mohel, has been murdered.

BREAKING: Gumen Kill Anambra YPP Ward Chairman, Details Emerge. Photo credit: Joe Mohel

Source: Facebook

Joe Mohel, Anambra YPP ward chairman killed

The Punch reported on Sunday, November 12, that Mohel was killed by unknown gunmen in the Orumba North local government area of Anambra state on Saturday, November 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The meeting the YPP chairman had with some lawmakers before his demise

Meanwhile, what led to the chairman's death remained unknown but Legit.ng understands that the incident happened on Saturday evening, shortly after a meeting between members of the community and the member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Chinwe Nnabuife.

Sources in the area revealed to newsmen that the meeting was in respect of a recent Appeal Court ruling that ordered a re-run election between Nnabuife and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Okwudili Ezenwankwo.

Assailants gun down 5 in Rivers state

In a similar development, gunmen suspected to be cultists have allegedly invaded and killed five people in a community in Rivers state in the early hours of Sunday, November 12.

The incident happened at Odiemerenyi community of Ahaoda East local government area (LGA) of the state and has created tension among the residents.

APC supporter shot dead in Kogi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected political thugs have gunned down a 35-year-old supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), identified simply as Umar Hassan, at his Agala Ogane polling unit, Anyigba, Kogi state.

Fear gripped voters at the polling unit on Saturday, November 11, 2023, as thugs went on a shooting spree and threatened to kill anyone who voted against the so-called "Igala agenda".

Ex-Benue LG chairman Elder Washima Erukaa killed weeks after abduction

Legit.ng also reported that the former chairman of Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government area of Benue state, Elder Washima Erukaa, has been killed by his abductors.

Erukaa was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on September 23, 2023 at his Zakibiam residence in Ukum.

A reliable family member said a kidnapper informed them of the death of the 80-year-old Erukaa and that he had been buried.

Source: Legit.ng