BREAKING: Fight Breaks Out in Bayelsa Community as INEC Officials Scamper for Safety, Video Emerges
An emerging report has confirmed the eruption of violence in the Agudama-Ekpetiama community of Bayelsa state.
It was gathered that the incident transpired on Saturday, November 11, when officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were setting up their tent to commence the election.
However, when a fight broke out between youths in the community, the INEC officials retreated to their canoes.
Source: Legit.ng
Tags: