BREAKING: Fight Breaks Out in Bayelsa Community as INEC Officials Scamper for Safety, Video Emerges
Politics

by  Segun Adeyemi

An emerging report has confirmed the eruption of violence in the Agudama-Ekpetiama community of Bayelsa state.

It was gathered that the incident transpired on Saturday, November 11, when officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were setting up their tent to commence the election.

Bayelsa, Election, Violence, INEC
INEC officials were seen leaving the polling units in their canoes after the fight broke out. Photo Credit: Twitter
However, when a fight broke out between youths in the community, the INEC officials retreated to their canoes.

