An emerging report has confirmed the eruption of violence in the Agudama-Ekpetiama community of Bayelsa state.

It was gathered that the incident transpired on Saturday, November 11, when officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were setting up their tent to commence the election.

INEC officials were seen leaving the polling units in their canoes after the fight broke out. Photo Credit: Twitter

Source: UGC

However, when a fight broke out between youths in the community, the INEC officials retreated to their canoes.

Source: Legit.ng