Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - The former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has called for the dissolution of the off-season elections.

Jonathan wants off-season elections to be stopped. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan makes a fresh call to the National Assembly over off-cycle elections

He made this call to the National Assembly on Saturday, November 11, as soon he as cast his vote at the polling unit 39, ward 13, Otuoke, Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state, Daily Trust reported..

Jonathan who was accompanied by his wife, urged federal lawmakers to work towards stopping the off-season elections because it does not conform with global practices, Vanguard reported.

Meanwhile, the off-cycle election is ongoing in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states but Jonathan said:

“First, let me congratulate the three states that have elections today. Bayelsa State, Imo State, and Kogi State, in which I wish all the states successful elections and peaceful conduct of elections.

“But, I’m worried about this issue of off-season election because it does not conform with global best practices.”

Off-cycle polls: INEC officials retreat to boats as youths fight in Bayelsa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC officials retreated to boats as youths fought at the Agudama-Ekpetiama community in Bayelsa.

The development however has affected the ongoing electioneering process in the area.

BayelsaDecides: 6 of 8 Labour Party LG chairmen dump party

Meanwhile, some Labour Party local government chairmen in Bayelsa state have dumped their party's governorship candidate, Udengs Eradiri, on the eve of the governorship election in the state.

Six of the eight local governments said their decision was in protest of their exclusion from the Labour Party's executives and structure in the governorship campaign.

The party leaders alleged that Eradiri openly embarrassed, rejected and insulted them despite all the advice offered to him to allow them to participate in the campaign activities.

Police uncover fresh plot to disrupt Bayelsa election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police declared their commitment to pursuing counterfeit security personnel enlisted by politicians to undermine the governorship election in Bayelsa on Saturday, November 11.

Daniel Sokari-Pedro, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for south-south, conveyed to the press in Yenagoa on Friday, November 10, that the police would diligently identify and apprehend these fraudulent law enforcement agents.

He emphasised that the objective of such politicians was to create chaos and disrupt the electoral process.

The police alert is believed to be linked to reports indicating that certain politicians have equipped hired thugs with military uniforms to interfere with the election.

