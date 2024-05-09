Kcee is excited about his forth coming song, 'Big Fish' that he gave his fans a sneak peek of what to expect in it

In the video, two beautiful actresses were used as video vixens and the singer was happy about his choice

His fans also took to the comment section to react because of the love they have for the two people he used for the video

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, professionally known as Kcee, is about to drop a new music, 'Big Fish'. He has announced his excited about his latest work.

In the short video he shared on Instagram, he unveiled two beautiful actresses whom he used as his video vixen.

In the short clip, Ini Edo, who marked her birthday recently and Rita Dominic, who got married years ago were in the video.

Kcee uses Ini E4do and Rita Dominic in his music video. Photo credit @iniedo/@ritadominic/@iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

Ini Edo and Rita Dominic vibe in video

In the sweet clip, the two thespian were seen drinking and vibing to the good sound of Kcee's music.

They were wearing pink dresses and had their lovely glass that sat well on their faces on.

Kcee announce release date

While the two beautiful actresses were vibing to Big Fish, Kcee took to the caption of his video to tell his fans that the song would drop tomorrow.

He promised that it would surprise music lovers.

See the post here:

See how fan reacted to the video

Netizens were excited about the new song because of the two actresses on it. Here are some of the comments below:

@diamondokechi22:

"By sequence… ogaaaa.

@ritadominic:

"Jammm."

@iniedo:

"Fire."

@heartz4real:

"Rita Dominic and Ini Edo, this is going to be great, na only who know go know

@ifyokochaigbeare:

"Street jamm,big fish vibes with Rita Dominica,and lni Edo."

@brocos_tv:

"This is the biggest jam."

@amina_daniels:

"Big fish the scatter everywhere now,the hits in town now is big fish,money na water,who no hear go hear,big fish."

@henryiyke1:

"Over is over."

@fredey20:

"Odogwu doings."

@oficialshuga:

"Omo Its going to be a movie indeed my favourites in one video Rita Dominic and ini edo mad oooo."

Kcee shares bitter experience

Legit.ng had reported that Kcee had spoken about how he was duped while he was a guest on Isbae U's show.

According to him, he was trying to remix his hit songs. He said that he was duped to the tune of $70k when he reached out to someone to remix his song.

He said that he tried to feature an American band in his song, but he ended up losing money.

Source: Legit.ng