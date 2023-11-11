Some Labour Party local government chairmen in Bayelsa state have dumped their party's governorship candidate, Udengs Eradiri, on the eve of the governorship election in the state.

Six of the eight local governments said their decision was in protest of their exclusion from the Labour Party's executives and structure in the governorship campaign.

6 Labour Party chairman dumped party on eve of election in Bayelsa Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The party leaders alleged that Eradiri openly embarrassed, rejected and insulted them despite all the advice offered to him to allow them to participate in the campaign activities.

They announced their move in a statement in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Friday, November 10, noting that their several letters to appear before the state executives of the party and advice on the need to work together turned futile.

The council chairmen also accused the governorship candidate of refusing to inaugurate the campaign council but resorted to appointing a two-man campaign structure, who are mere errand boys to him.

Below is the list of the chairman who dumped the party: Super Kworkwor (Yenagoa), Ifiemi Ilahnyog (Southern Ijaw), Clinton Naru Emesua (Ogbia), Tamuno Deifugha (Kolokuma/Opokuma), Warri Moses (Sagbama) and Appi Ebierelayefa Stephen (Nembe).

The development came on the eve of the governorship election in the state, which was scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 11, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) time table.

Source: Legit.ng