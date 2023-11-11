The police declared their commitment to pursuing counterfeit security personnel enlisted by politicians to undermine the governorship election in Bayelsa on Saturday, November 11.

Daniel Sokari-Pedro, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for South-south, conveyed to the press in Yenagoa on Friday, November 10, that the police would diligently identify and apprehend these fraudulent law enforcement agents.

The police have assured that individuals caught disrupting the electoral process would be severely dealt with. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

He emphasised that the objective of such politicians was to create chaos and disrupt the electoral process.

The police alert is believed to be linked to reports indicating that certain politicians have equipped hired thugs with military uniforms to interfere with the election, as reported by Premium Times.

Police reveal penalty for electoral offenders

Mr Sokari-Pedro asserted that individuals caught in these activities would face severe consequences and legal prosecution.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“I want to assure you that whether such law enforcement agents are fake or real, if they are arrested, they are in serious trouble.

“They will blame the day they were born into this world, I assure them.

“Whether they are fake or real, the issue is that they are disturbing the electoral process.”

The DIG also cautioned politicians against making provocative statements that could escalate the already tense situation in Bayelsa before the election.

He urged these politicians to refrain from divisive remarks, emphasising that both the police and other security agencies would take action against anyone attempting to jeopardise the peace of the state.

Source: Legit.ng