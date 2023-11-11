Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - Fresh tension has rocked the Bayelsa community and this has affected the electoral process in the state.

INEC officials retreat to boats as youths clash in Bayelsa state

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) took to their heels via boat as youths fought at the Agudama-Ekpetiama community in Bayelsa, The Cable reported.

As of the time of filing this report, what led to the pandemonium is unknown however, this unfortunate development, Legit.ng understands would affect voter turnout in the ongoing November 11 governorship election, in the community.

Meanwhile, the governorship race in Bayelsa state is between the governor, Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is seeking re-election and will battle it out with fifteen (15) other candidates including Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Udengs Eradiri of Labour Party (LP) who is the youth leader from the state.

