Imo state, Owerri - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied withdrawing passwords from some of its officials in designated local government supervisors in Imo state.

INEC clarifies issues on password withdrawal to iREV for Imo election

The commission made it clear that passwords for uploading results have been released to presiding officers.

In a statement shared on its X page (formerly Twitter) and signed by the chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Friday, November 10, INEC described the report as 'fake news' and urged the public to disregard such news.

INEC stated thus:

"FAKE NEWS ALERT

"The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been drawn to a story attributed to unknown "concerned workers" of the Commission that passwords for result upload have been withdrawn from LGA Supervisors for use by APO1s in Imo State. This is untrue.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Presiding Officers (POs), and not APO1s, are responsible for result upload to the IReV.

"All the passwords have been securely released for use by designated officials in line with the Commission's procedure.

"The public should expect more of such insinuations before, during and after the elections, and continue to discountance them."

Bayelsa 2023 governorship election: Nigerians predict winner

Bayelsa is one of the three states where the INEC will conduct governorship elections on Saturday, November 11.

Ahead of the election, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will emerge the winner in a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter.

According to INEC's data, 16 political parties and candidates are participating in the election.

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 40.5% of the respondents said Governor Douye Diri, the candidate of the PDP, will win the election, while 37.3% went for Timipre Sylva of the APC.

Ohanaeze advises Imo people on who to vote for

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ohanaeze Ndigbo advised Imo citizens to vote for any candidate of their choice in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday, November 9, the Imo state capital, the president of the group, Chief Iwuanyanwu, maintained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was non-partisan and, therefore, had no preferred candidate.

He urged Imo residents to ignore the sit-at-home order and come out en masse to perform their civic rights.

