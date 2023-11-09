On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the good people of Imo state will cast their votes and decide who leads them for the next four years

Ahead of the big day, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged Imo residents to vote for their preferred candidate and not be influenced by anyone's choice

The battle is however between Hope Uzodimma of the APC candidate, Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP, Athan Achonu of the Labour Party and others

Imo state, Owerri - The president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has advised Imo citizens to vote for any candidate of their choice in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in the state.

Imo residents get important message from Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Chief Iwuanyanwu maintained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is non-partisan and therefore has no preferred candidate, The Nation reported.

The group also urged the citizens to shun the sit-at-home order issued by one Simon Ekpa who he said was in the comfort of his home in Finland dishing out orders, but come out en masse and vote, Vanguard report added.

Iwuanyanwu said:

“I, therefore, appeal to our people to come out en mass and elect a candidate of their choice because our Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not support any political party and their candidates.

“We have been hearing that some people are planning to unleash violence on Saturday’s election, but this is against our culture and tradition because Igbo are peaceful, law-abiding and patriotic.

“I have not seen a situation where somebody is commanding whereby somebody is commanding Ndigbo to kill their fellow Igbo.”

Imo 2023 guber: Tinubu's aide blasts NLC president Ajaero

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Information and Strategy, accused the president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, of playing partisan politics.

Onanuga lambasted Ajaero after the NLC leader was seen in a photo with the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Imo state, Athan Achonu, in a friendly gesture.

Tinubu’s aide said Ajaero deceived TUC into claiming he was fighting for all workers.

NLC's strike to stop Imo governorship election from holding? Police speak

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Imo state police command said the labour unions lack the constitutional power to halt an election.

The police cautioned the unions’ leaders against intimidating voters in Imo on Saturday, November 11. This warning was given by the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye.

The police spokesperson reiterated his colleagues' preparedness for the governorship poll.

Uzodimma declared persona non-grata, Imo flights blacklisted

The aviation industry workers ordered the withdrawal of all flights to Owerri, the Imo State capital, from all airports in Nigeria.

This is in their reaction to the directive of organised labour following the beating of the national Ajaero.

