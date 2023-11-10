Less than 24 hours to the Bayelsa state gubernatorial poll, a serious allegation has been levelled against Governor Douye Diri

A statement released by the All Progressive Congress (APC) alleged that the governor was distributing the federal government's palliative to induce voters

It was gathered that the palliative was Bayelsa's portion of the N500bn approved by President Bola Tinubu to cushion the effect of subsidy removal in all 36 states

FCT, Abuja - Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been accused of using federal government palliative to induce voters ahead of Saturday, November 11 election.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu approved N500 billion fund to be shared among all the 36 state governors to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Gov Diri is seeking a second term in the upcoming gubernatorial poll in Bayelsa state. Photo Credit: Douye Diri

In a statement signed by Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the APC, on Friday, November 10, Governor Diri was accused of "offloading and distributing truckloads of palliatives hours to Saturday's governorship election" to induce voters.

The statement reads:

"Governor Diri bears a solemn duty to put the welfare of citizens of the state over and above his personal or political ambition.

"His action of withholding distribution of critical palliatives for the purpose of electoral manipulation is a betrayal of, and gross disservice to, Bayelsa people."

APC calls for investigation into Gov Diri's activities

The APC called on security agencies to investigate the Bayelsa governor for alleged "stockpiling of arms and ammunition by leaders and chieftains of the PDP amid rife plots to disrupt the electoral process and intimidate voters, particularly in APC voting strongholds."

"We also urge the Bayelsan electorate to reciprocate Governor Diri's treachery by denying him the mandate to continue in office", the statement concludes.

Appeal court gives verdict on suit Seeking to disqualify Sylva from Bayelsa guber election

In another report, Timipre Sylva has been cleared to participate in the Bayelsa governorship election slated for Saturday, November 11.

This was confirmed after the appellate court in Abuja dismissed the application seeking his disqualification from the election.

In its ruling, the court noted that the litigant application lacked merit and was non-justifiable.

