Bayelsa, one of the three states set for governorship elections on November 11, has 16 candidates vying for the position

The top contenders, based on political history, are Douye Diri (PDP), Timipre Sylva (APC), and Udengs Eradiri (Labour Party)

According to a Legit.ng's Twitter poll, 40.5% favour Diri, 37.3% support Sylva, and 22.2% predict Eradiri as the winner, though the official outcome will be determined by INEC

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Bayelsa is one of the three states where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct governorship elections on Saturday, November 11.

Ahead of the election, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will emerge the winner in a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter.

According to INEC's data, 16 political parties and candidates are participating in the election.

Bayelsa governorship election: Who are the top contenders?

Though 16 candidates are participating in the poll, three are considered the top contenders based on the state's political history. They are:

Douye Diri (PDP)

Timipre Sylva (APC)

Udengs Eradiri (Labour Party)

Who will win Bayelsa guber election? Douye Diri tipped as winner

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 40.5% of the respondents said Governor Douye Diri, the candidate of the PDP, will win the election, while 37.3% went for Timipre Sylva of the APC.

Lastly, 22.2% of the respondents predicted that the LP candidate, Udengs Eradiri, would win.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide an insight into the possible voting pattern. Voting will be conducted by INEC and the winner will be officially declared by the electoral body.

Bayelsa elections 2023: Ex-President Jonathan backs Diri

Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan has announced Diri as his preferred candidate for the Bayelsa state governorship election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Tuesday, November 7.

“I have been in touch with our governor and I believe he should be encouraged to do his eight years. He has been able to stabilise the state," the former president was quoted as saying.

