The Saturday, November 11, off-season elections commence today, in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

INEC warns staff ahead of the Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa poll

The citizens in the three states will decide today through their votes, who becomes their next leader in the next four years.

While Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo are seeking re-election, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state would exit office but has presented his preferred successor, Usman Ododo.

As the race begins amidst the threat of violence, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the votes of the citizens in the three respective states will count.

The commission also assured that its officials will upload election results on its Results Viewing (IReV) portal, Daily Trust reported.

Interestingly, INEC issued a strong warning to its officials deployed to the three states, urging them to avoid partisanship and any other act that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process, The Cable reported.

