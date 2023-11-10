Two of the governorship candidates running in Saturday’s election in Bayelsa state are women, representing a low 12.5 per cent female inclusion rate

Legit.ng reports that the two women governorship hopefuls are under-42 and not new to politics

Oguara Nengimonyo of the ADP and Mercy Kemelayefa Ogege (APP) are the women aspiring to be Bayelsa state's No.1 citizen

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - 16 governorship candidates are vying for the top job in Bayelsa state, among them are two women.

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - 16 governorship candidates are vying for the top job in Bayelsa state, among them are two women.

The two women are regarded as underdogs in the contest.

Bayelsans will vote in the governorship poll on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Photo credit: Kemelayefa Mercy Ogege

Source: Facebook

1) Oguara Nengimonyo

Nengimonyo is the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2023 Bayelsa state gubernatorial election.

Nengimonyo, 41, is not contesting for the governorship seat for the first time. In November 2019, she ran unsuccessfully as the Democratic People's Party (DPP's) flagbearer.

2) Kemelayefa Mercy Ogege

Ogege flies the flag of the Action Peoples Party (APP). A 35-year-old, Ogege is the youngest governorship candidate among the 16 contestants.

From Sagbama, Ogege is the President of the Ijaw Women of Substance Worldwide, a socio-cultural organisation in Nigeria.

Prior to the 2023 general elections, Ogege was an aspirant for the Bayelsa state House of Assembly.

Although it would be a surprise of the century if she wins, Ogege is optimistic about her chances.

Recently, she wrote on her known Facebook page:

"Dear Bayelsans, when they tell you it's impossible and it's never been done before, tell them it is possible with you cos you operate from a different realm.

"Though it's never been done, that's why you were created to do it.

"Tell them you function from the realm of possibilities and you do not understand the language of "no one has done it before".

"Do not allow the voices of the naysayers stop you from hearing the thunderous voice of the one who has anointed you for the task ahead.

"Don't forget, it's what you believe that works, not what they believe.

"Tell them, it is possible with you cos you operate from a different realm."

