Athan Achonu has revealed the reason why Imo citizens should vote for the Labour Party in the November election

The governorship candidate urged the electorates to vote for him to save the state from further collapse

Imolites according to Achonu deserve better hence their votes would go a long way to shape the future and progress of the state

Imo state, Owerri - The Labour Party governorship candidate for the November 11 election in Imo state, Athan Achonu has urged electorates to vote wisely.

Labour Party Athan Achonu has urged Imo youths to ignore APC in the forthcoming election. Photo credit: @AthanAchonu_, Hope Uzodimma

Source: Twitter

Why Imo citizens should vote for Labour Party, Athan Achonu reveals

He made this known in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night, November 9, two days before the state election.

In his post sighted by Legit.ng, he admonished the residents to vote for LP and ignore Governor Hope Uzodimma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is seeking a second term in office.

Achonu tweeted:

"Ndi Imo, Ndewo nu.

"In less than 48 hours, we shall all be heading to the polls. This decisive step at this period of our existence is key to the better future we so much desire. As you are aware, this election is an existential one, hence our decision at the ballot and the outcome thereafter is inseparable from the quality and sustainable development of our state.

"With the plethora of challenges that have confronted Imolites in the last 3 years, it is not in doubt that our people need someone that can pull the state back from the brink. That person must be believable and have a track record of verifiable, worthy actions in the past. He must have charisma and charm that will not only attract votes but also sustain the loyalty of the electorate."

Source: Legit.ng