FCT, Abuja - A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has made a shocking revelation about the 46 ministers serving under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.

Lawal lists Umahi and Wale Edun as Tinubu's most capable ministers. Photo credit: Babachir Lawal, Wale Edun, Governor David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

Babachir Lawal lists ministers who are capable and will deliver under Tinubu's cabinet

In an interview with Arise News TV on Wednesday, November 8, Lawal disclosed that only two out of the 46 ministers are competent.

He maintained that former Ebonyi state governor and now minister of works, David Umahi and Wale Edun, finance minister, are the only ministers he is certain are "round pegs in round holes".

Lawal added that he had informed them and also congratulated them on their appointments.

Babachir Lawal stated thus:

"Based on my knowledge of some of President Tinubu’s friends, I had an idea of who will occupy what position when he announced his cabinet of 46.

"I like to remind you that we were friends with Bola Tinubu for many years and I know the people around him.

"And I had the suspicion that based on my knowledge of some of his friends, I had an idea of who would occupy what positions and what he is going to do.

"When he has announced his cabinet of 46, to be sincere I only acknowledged two people as being competent and I phoned those two people and congratulated them, and confessed to them that they are round peg in round holes.

"The first person is Dave Umahi, who is the minister of works and before he became a governor, he was a civil engineer, building roads. So I considered him a round peg in a round hole. And I congratulated him on the appointment.

"The second person I thought was a round peg in a round hole was the minister of finance, Mr. Wale Edun. I also congratulated him."

