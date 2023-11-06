Former Niger Delta Militant leader, Asari Dokubo has tackled President Bola Tinubu over his recent choice of appointments

Asari urged Tinubu to thread carefully while lamenting that he and his supporters have been abandoned after supporting the current government during the campaign

In a video that has gone viral, he accused Tinubu of being biased in his choice of appointments just like his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - In a trending video, the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, (NDVF), Alhaji Asari Dokubo, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of being one-sided in his choice of political appointments.

Asari Dokubo expressed disappointment over Tinubu's choice of appointments. Photo credit: Asari Dokubo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Asari Dokubo tackles Tinubu over choice of appointments

Asari who vigorously campaigned for Tinubu’s presidency and even secured a meeting with him at the Aso Rock Villa criticised the president’s recent appointments and maintained that he is walking on a "very dangerous path".

This was made known in a video shared by @_weyimi, an X user on Sunday, November 5.

In the video, Asari said:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is travelling on a very dangerous path. And if he doesn't want to correct it or change some of the appointments even we who are his hardcore supporters will not be able to stand with him.

"It's up to you if you think that you are comfortable now, things are going to be easy now, they tell you that you can do whatever you like, you can do what Buhari or worse than what Buhari did with his one-sided appointments, so you too can do your one-sided appointments, you are not Buhari, know that.

"Buhari had a core followership, you do not have. You do not have that sort of core followership.

"If there are core followers, we are your core followers.

"Those people who are now around, benefitting, making appointments, taking decisions, they were afraid to stand by you.

"If they were not afraid, they will not go and be contesting for Hosue of Reps and so on. If they actualy believed that you won the election."

Video trends as Asari-Dokubo warns Tinubu over choice of appointments

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/_weyimi/status/1721203118363287657

