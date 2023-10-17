FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), is "a burden unto himself".

According to the ruling party, Lawal, 69, needs counselling.

'Lawal's commentary is jaundiced': APC

The APC’s criticism of Lawal was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday night, October 17. The release was signed by Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the party.

The APC’s statement partly reads:

“Clearly, the defeat of his principal, Peter Obi, at the poll has done incalculable damage to Mr. Lawal’s psyche and his capacity for rational thought as evident in his analysis based entirely on the figment of his warped imagination rather than on hard facts and figures.

“Babachir Lawal ought to have known that running a jaundiced commentary on a matter before the Supreme Court is the height of irresponsibility. But he is still nursing bitterness and vindictiveness over his failed dream of running on a joint ticket with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“Obi won 2023 election” – Ex-SGF, Lawal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lawal said that the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, won the February 25, 2023, presidential election and not President Tinubu as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawal asserted that available factual data as aggregated from several independent sources indicated that Obi got the majority votes while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second in the election.

Tinubu: Why court should dismiss Obi's case

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima described the appeal before the Supreme Court by Obi as a jamboree meant for media entertainment.

Tinubu and Shettima, through their lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), asked the apex court to dismiss the appeal for lack of merit.

