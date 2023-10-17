There is a fresh twist regarding the actual winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election

A former SGF, Babachir Lawal, has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not win the election as claimed by INEC

Lawal concluded that Peter Obi of the Labour Party won the poll while President Tinubu came third

FCT, Abuja - A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said that Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, won the February 25, 2023, presidential election and not President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Babachir Lawal has maintained that Peter Obi is the winner of the 2023 presidential election and not Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Babachir Lawal

Lawal, a close ally of Tinubu, made this disclosure on Tuesday, October 17, in a chat with newsmen, asserted that available factual data as aggregated from several independent sources indicated that Obi got the majority votes while Atiku came second in the election.

According to him, Tinubu came a distant third in the number of votes scored.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, Lawal said:

“My answer to the first inquiry is that regardless of whatever INEC or Appeal Court said or did, Bola did not win the election.

“Right from the start of the campaigns, Bola new knew he was not going to win the election in a free and fair contest so he decide to go by all means.

“Available factual data as aggregated from several independent sources indicate that Obi got the majority votes while Atiku came second. Bola came a distant third in the number of votes scored.”

