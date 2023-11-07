The vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed has revealed the reason he won't give President Tinubu the respect he deserved

FCT, Abuja - Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party vice presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, said he would only respect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of his age but cannot stop referring to him as a drug dealer.

Datti Baba-Ahmed speaks on Tinubu's drug case after court judgment

Datti Baba-Ahmed spoke on Monday, November 6, during an interview on Arise TV, shortly after he accompanied the Labour Party’s flagbearer in the presidential election, Peter Obi, to a world press conference in Abuja.

Meanwhile, reports were linking the president to drug-related activities many years ago, but the Supreme Court in its judgment on Thursday, October 26, declined to make rulings on such matters.

Recall that the Supreme Court on Thursday, upheld Tinubu's electoral victory at the February 25 election.

Nigeria's highest court affirmed the tribunal's decision, which dismissed the petitions by Atiku Abubakar, flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Obi challenging Tinubu's victory.

Speaking on the matter, Datti insisted that he would never be shaken by a man who forged his certificate and forfeited drug money, The Sun Newspaper reported.

He noted thus:

"I have respect for Tinubu because of his age, he’s old enough to be an elder brother but that does not mean I will not call him a drug dealer.

“I will never be shaken by a man who forged his certificate, forfeited drug money and had iREV switched off when they saw us winning. They are cheats, bullies and everyone knows the Labour Party won the 2023 elections."

"Supreme Court didn’t affirm Tinubu as winner of 2023 poll" - Datti says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dattu Baba-Ahmed said the Supreme Court did not affirm the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During a press conference in Abuja, held on Monday, he maintained that the court did not declare Tinubu the winner but only validated the illegality of the lower courts, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

