The presidential bannerman of the Labour Party in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, has been urged to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This appeal was made by Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on Monday, November 6

He urged the former Anambra State governor to refrain from criticism and extend his arms of sportsmanship to the President

FCT, Abuja - Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has offered advice to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections.

Shittu suggested that instead of criticising President Bola Tinubu's victory following the Supreme Court's affirmation of it on October 26, 2023, Obi should extend his congratulations to him.

Peter Obi has reiterated frequently that the decision of the apex court does not reflect the will of the people. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi had expressed his discontent with the Supreme Court's decision, asserting that it eroded the confidence of the Nigerian people in the judiciary.

In response, Shittu, during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, urged Obi to embrace a sportsmanlike spirit and acknowledge that in every competition, there are winners and losers.

He said:

“In a contest, there must be a winner; there must also be a loser. As a sportsman, you should be able to accept defeat when you have lost. Mr. Peter Obi came not just second but third.

“He appealed to the Tribunal, he lost. He appealed again to the Supreme Court, he lost. I think what is required of him is to come out openly and congratulate the winner, that is how a democrat ought to behave.”

Why Supreme Court dismissed Obi's appeal

The Supreme Court had recently rejected the appeals made by Obi and Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, stating that the concerns about fraud, electoral law violations, and Tinubu's eligibility to run for president were without merit.

Shittu emphasised that while it is acceptable to critique court rulings, such criticism should be grounded in the judgment's merits and justification.

The senior lawyer said:

“Every judgement of a court of law can be criticised but the question is how do you criticise a judgement of a court of law? You can only criticise such a judgement on the index of justification.”

“I won’t stop calling Tinubu a drug dealer”, Peter Obi’s running mate Baba-Ahmed gives reason

Meanwhile, the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has reiterated his stand not to give President Tinubu the respect he deserves.

Datti said although Tinubu was older than him, he could not stop referring to the president as a drug dealer.

Datti made this assertion during Peter Obi's world press conference in Abuja on Monday, November 6, as he insisted the Supreme Court didn't affirm Tinubu's presidency.

Source: Legit.ng