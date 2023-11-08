The Imo state House of Reps member has emerged victorious at the court of appeal, Lagos state division

The appellate court in its judgment delivered on Wednesday, November 8, upheld the election of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu

Following the court's verdict, the PDP lawmaker's long legal battle has finally been laid to rest

Ikeja, Lagos state - After a long legal battle, The Court of Appeal, Lagos division, on Wednesday, November 8, has upheld the election of Honourable Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, the member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Imo state lawmaker finally victorious at appeal court

The court in its judgment delivered on Wednesday, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere as the authentic winner of the February election and the validly elected member of the House of Representatives in Imo state.

Daily Trust reports that litigation concerning election into the National Assembly terminates at the Court of Appeal.

In a unanimous judgment, the panel headed by Justice Abubakar Babandi Gumel also overruled the judgment of the Imo State National/State Assembly tribunal.

Speaking after the appellate court judgment, counsel to Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Emeka Ozoani, SAN, described the verdict as a victory for democracy and an end to political rascality.

