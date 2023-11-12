Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal, Abuja division, has taken action in the case challenging the election victory of Plateaus state governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

The court is yet to make its final action on Mutfwang’s electoral victory. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

Court reserved judgment in Caleb Mutfwang's case as Plateau governor

The appellate court in a sitting on Saturday, November 11, reserved judgment in the appeal against Mutfwang's victory.

The three-member panel of justices in a unanimous decision, reserved the judgement after listening to the arguments of the lawyers in the matter, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by The Sun newspaper, the appeal was filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe against Mutfwang and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming a few months after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mutfwang winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Mutfwang polled a total of 525,299 votes, to defeat his major rivals 17 other candidates, including Goshwe, who polled 481,370 votes.

But Goshwe who was not satisfied headed to the tribunal and the appellate court to challenge Mutfwang's electoral victory.

PDP House of Reps member wins at appeal court

After a long legal battle, the Court of Appeal, Lagos division, on Wednesday, November 8, upheld the election of Honourable Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, the member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The court in its judgment delivered on Wednesday, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere as the authentic winner of the February election and the validly elected member of the House of Representatives in Imo state.

Appeal Court takes action on Kano gov’s appeal following sack by tribunal

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Court of Appeal, Abuja, reserved judgement in the appeal by the Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, challenging his removal by the governorship election petitions tribunal.

A report on Monday, November 6, by The Punch noted this development.

Tribunal sacks second NNPP House of Reps member

Legit.ng also reported that the national and state House of Assembly election petition tribunal sacked Idris Dankawu of the NNPP, representing the Kumbotso Federal House of Representatives Constituency of Kano State.

The Justice I.P. Chima led tribunal ruled that Dankawu forged his West African School Certificate, which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Source: Legit.ng