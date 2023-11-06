The Court of Appeal, Abuja division has delivered a shocking verdict that favoured the candidate of the NNPP

The court, altered the election in the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam Federal Constituency and sacked Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the APC earlier declared the winner by the tribunal

The NNPP's candidate, Yusuf Umar Datti has been reinstated as the rightful winner of the poll and thereby returned to the National Assembly

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has it that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division has sacked Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court in a ruling delivered on Monday, November 6, affirmed and reinstated Yusuf Umar Datti of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the rightful winner of the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam Federal Constituency Election.

Why the court sacked Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the APC

As reported by The Punch, the three-man panel led by Justice Tunde Oyebamiji Awotoye allowed an Appeal by Yusuf Datti.

delivering its judgment, Justice Awotoye held that the tribunal was wrong to have counted the date of the Appellant’s resignation on the date of his party’s primary election and that Section 77 of the Electoral Act was misapplied, saying no court has jurisdiction on the issue of membership of the party.

