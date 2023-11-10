The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has dismissed the two appeals challenging the victory of Governor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Akwa Ibom state governorship election.

As reported by The Nation, the three-man panel ruled that the appeals filed by Akpan Jeremiah of the Action Alliance (AP) and Emem Coffie of the Accord Party lacked merit.

Appeal Court affirms Gov Eno's election Photo Credit: @_PastorUmoEno

Source: Twitter

In a unanimous decision, the Appellate Court affirmed the election of Governor Eno on Friday, November 10.

Accord Party candidate, Coffie had approached the Appeal Court to overturn the tribunal’s judgment in his favour.

Emem’s counsel, Chidi Nwachukwu argued that other candidates were not qualified to contest the election and his client deserved to be declared the Governor.

Reacting to Emem’s case, Counsel to Governor Eno, Paul Usoro, SAN, Counsel to INEC, Kolapo Kolade, SAN and Mofesomo Oyetibo, said there was no attempt to bring witnesses from any of the 800 polling units they claimed recorded infractions.

“Every evidence they gave, amounted to hearsay and that is why the lower court dismissed the case,” Mofesomo Oyetibo, Counsel to the PDP told the Court.

Source: Legit.ng