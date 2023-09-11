Idris Dankawu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), representing the Kumbotso Federal House of Representatives Constituency has been sacked

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sacked Dankawu over WAEC certificate forgery

The tribunal declared Munir Babba Danagudi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 election

Kano state - The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Idris Dankawu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), representing the Kumbotso Federal House of Representatives Constituency of Kano State.

The Justice I.P. Chima led tribunal ruled that Dankawu forged his West African School Certificate (WAEC) which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Channels TV reported.

Tribunal sacks NNPP House of Reps member, Idris Dankawu Photo Credits: Idris Dankawu/Muhsin Muhammad Aliyu

Source: Facebook

Tribunal sacks NNPP lawmaker over certificate forgery

“Idris Dankawu of NNPP has forged his WAEC certificate,” and as a consequence, the election is voided.”

The tribunal declared Munir Babba Danagudi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kumbotso Federal Constituency election of February 25.

“Having satisfied with the provision of the law, we hereby declare and return Munir Babba Danagudi as the winner of the Kumbotso Federal House of Representatives Election”.

Danagudu had filed a petition against the NNPP federal lawmaker allegedly that Dankawu presented a fraudulent WAEC Certificate to gain admission into Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Kaduna.

The court concluded that all the parties would bear their costs.

Tribunal Sacks Another NNPP Lawmaker in Kano

The National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Kano, has sacked Hon Umar Yusf Datti of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Datti is the lawmaker representing Kura/ Madobi/Garun Malam in the House of Representatives, Abuja.

Justice Ngozi Azinge ruled that Datti failed to resign from Bayero University, Kano 30 days before the February 25 election.

Court sacks NNPP House of Reps member

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State national and state House of Assembly elections petition tribunal has sacked Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as a lawmaker representing the Tarauni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Justice I.P. Chima-led three-person panel nullified the election of Yerima in the 2023 general election over alleged certificate forgery of his primary school certificate that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

