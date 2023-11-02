Joshua, the son of Professor Jerry Gana of the PDP in Niger state, has emerged victorious at the court of appeal

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, November 2, the court of appeal Uphold's Joshua's election

In a unanimous decision, a three-member panel of the appellate court dismissed the petitions filed against his electoral victory by Abdullahi Usman Gbatamagi and the APC

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, November 2, the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, delivered a crucial judgment in favour of Joshua, the son of Professor Jerry Gana of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court in its session on Thursday, upheld Joshua's election and declared him as the authentic lawmaker representing the good people of Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency Niger State, in the House of Representatives.

Breaking: Jerry Gana’s Son Wins As Appeal Court Gives Verdict on Niger Assembly Election. Photo credit: Joshua Gana

Source: Facebook

The court ruled in favour of Joshua Gana, and affirmed him as Niger state Reps

The appellate court also set aside an earlier judgment of the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, delivered on Monday, September 11, which nullified Gana’s election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The appellate court dismissed also the petitions of Abdullahi Usman Gbatamagi and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Channels TV reported.

In its judgment, the court held that Gbatamagi and the APC did not comply with the mandatory provisions of Paragraph 4 (5) of the 1st Schedule to the Electoral Act 2022.

The court added that the evidence of their first witness and all documents tendered by him were inadmissible.

Appeal Court declares Jigawa House of Reps seat vacant

Meanwhile, the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja declared the 2023 election in the Birninkudu/ Buji federal constituency of Jigawa State inconclusive.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Ogochuku Anthony Ogakwu, in his ruling affirmed the verdict of the election tribunal in Dutse.

Ogakwu ordered the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye-election across eight polling units within 30 days.

Court gives verdict on Delta APC candidate’s election

Earlier, the Court of Appeal, Lagos division, set aside the judgement of the National Assembly Elections Tribunal Asaba and affirmed the victory of Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

The court declared Waive as the duly elected member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in Delta state.

Akpoti-Uduagan wins at appeal court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, delivered a shocking judgment against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state.

The court on Tuesday, October 31, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the duly elected candidate of the Saturday, February 25 election.

Delivering its judgment, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere for lacking in merit.

Source: Legit.ng