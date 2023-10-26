The validation of Bola Tinubu's election by the Supreme Court is one that is not well accepted by some Nigerians

Aisha Yesufu, a rights activist affirmed that Tinubu is not her president despite the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday, October 26

Her position regarding the president's victory at the apex court has stirred massive reactions on social media

FCT, Abuja - Rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's duly elected president.

In a post shared on her X page (formerly Twitter), immediately after the Supreme Court delivered its judgment and quashed all appeals challenging the election victory of Tinubu, Yesufu reiterated that Tinubu is not her president.

Yesufu, who supported the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, tweeted:

"Let me repeat, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not my President."

The activist is a staunch critic of the ruling All Progressives Congress, who vehemently criticised former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over insecurity.

Nigerians react as Aisha Yesufu insists Tinubu is not her president, rejects supreme court verdict

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of her post on X and reacted to the development, Legit.ng captured some of their opinion.

@BashirAhmaad tweeted:

"Haba Aunty Aisha "

@kokomatic tweeted:

"May we not Labour in vain ."

@ChukwuemekeOny2 tweeted:

"That won't remove him,

"That can't change the reality

"If they ask you who the president of Nigeria is, you can't mention another person.

"We need to act more than mere talk."

@Mario9jaa tweeted:

"Ko kan aye. Awa ti move on."

@AmodaOgunlere tweeted:

"Labour Party don accept. Better go and sit down. Olofo ."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that political critic and public affairs commentator, Reno Omokri has reacted to the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the victory of President Tinubu.

Omokri said the Labour Party (LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi can never become Nigeria’s president.

He stated this immediately after the apex court gave its final verdict on the 2023 presidential election.

The Supreme Court has rejected Atiku Abubakar and Obi's appeal challenging President Bola Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku and Obi's appeal did not have a solid legal basis.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.

