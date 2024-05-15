No fewer than three people have lost their lives due to a clash involving youths in the Abuja community

An eyewitness confirmed the unfortunate development to journalists on Wednesday that an attempt by a "baban bola" to steal food from a shop led to fresh tension in the Byazhin community

As of the time of filling this report, the FCT police command is yet to release an official statement on the matter

FCT, Abuja - MAn emerging report has it that three persons, including two women and a young boy, have been killed in a clash involving local scavengers, otherwise referred to as baban bola, and residents of the Byazhin community, in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

How the 3 residents died

An eyewitness, who identified herself as Jessica Adam, told our correspondent that a baban bola attempted to steal a woman’s pot of soup, but was overpowered and beaten up after the woman alerted neighbours and passers-by.

The embittered baban bola then went away and mobilised hoodlums who returned at about 8pm wielding weapons including machetes, clubs, and stones and began attacking residents at random, eventually killing the woman whose pot of soup was earlier stolen.

In the attack, two others, a woman and a young boy, reported to be passers-by who unfortunately ran into the middle of the crisis, were also killed, they were, however, yet to be identified.

As of the time of filing this report, PUNCH Online gathered that schools and shops in the area have been closed down, as parents scampered to pick up kids from their classrooms, and shops refused to open as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, proved abortive, as her number was repeatedly unreachable.

Hoodlums clash, set market on fire in Lagos

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a number of Nigerians have been reportedly injured during a clash among hoodlums at the Ile Epo area of Lagos state.

It was learnt that the clash between the hoodlums started around the market area on Wednesday night, May 1 and continued on Thursday morning, May 2.

According to The Punch, the fighting hoodlums have set some shops on fire, and some goods have been destroyed during the process. Also, there were reports that the early intervention by the security operatives was restricted by the angry hoodlums.

