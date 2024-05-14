"Arrogant Leader": Rivers PDP Group Calls For Wike's Expulsion

A group of PDP members have called out the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, for causing disruption in the state's party

The group said Wike is using his financial muscle to sow confusion and do his personal biddings regardless of what it costs the unity of PDP

The group calls for extreme action to be taken against him as a matter of urgency before he tears apart the party completely

A group of aggrieved Rivers state indigenes who belong to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Solidarity Vanguard of the state, have called for the expulsion of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, for sowing confusion within the party.

Wike, a member of Rivers PDP, who was, however, appointed as a minister by the ruling All Progressive Congress, has been at loggerheads with his godson Siminalayi Fubara shortly after he ascended the position of Rivers state governor.

Nyesome Wike has been enjoying the full benefits of both APC and PDP

The group's Director, Hon. Usman Saidu Calculus, speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, May 14, called the former governor's actions arrogant and unfitting of an elderly leader.

The group particularly pinpointed how Wike's 'treachery' has led to the defection of 25 lawmakers to the opposition party, APC, accusing him of using Hon. Amaewhule Martins and other ex-PDP lawmakers as cannon fodder

They said:

"He has weakened the party for the APC, we can no longer consider him a member of our party. He is already enjoying the 30 pieces of silver he sold the PDP for. We must express our anger, disappointment, and resolve to protect the integrity of the PDP. But why did this happen? Why did lawmakers who were elected on our platform abandon their mandates, and throw away twenty-five parliamentary seats in one day?"

The group said Wike was using his financial muscle to disrupt the party's order, reducing the party to the barest minimum.

Calculus said:

"Femi Falana (SAN), the legal luminary whose insights we respect, has rightly pointed out that political parties are not mere vehicles for personal gain. They are institutions that serve the collective interest of the citizens. Wike’s actions, driven by hubris and a disregard for due process, have undermined our party’s cohesion and unity."

