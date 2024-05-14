The breakdown of school fees at Wigwe University owned by the late former CEO of Access Holdings has emerged

Isiokpo, Rivers state - Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo in the Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state, may become the most expensive university in Nigeria when it opens its doors to the first set of students in August 2024.

The breakdown of fees to study in any of the four major colleges, including the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Art, the College of Science and Computing, and the College of Engineering have emerged.

College of Arts is the cheapest with N9.6m school fee per session Photo credit: Wigwe University website

Breakdown of Wigwe University school fees

As reported by The Punch, a check on ’s website shows that the cheapest college is Arts with a total fee of N9.6 million per session.

The fees for students studying any course in the College of Engineering, College of Management and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Computing is ₦11,998,800 each.

The total school fees cover much more than just the tuition fee as, books, laboratory supplies, health insurance, personal protective equipment, and project lab resources.

Others include e-learning resources, student membership in professional associations, student activities, and facilities maintenance.

To lessen the burden, parents and guidance are given the option to pay the fees in two instalments per session.

There is also the student loans option from Access bank

Accommodation facilities and charges

However, the earlier-mentioned fees do not cover the accommodation needs of the students.

The accommodation facility differs according to the amounts and luxury it offers.

The luxury single-bedroom apartment plan- is ₦1,000,000 / per month

premium one en-suite bedroom plan – is ₦3,845,000 per session

Classic one plan is ₦3,707,000 / per session

Classic two plan is ₦3,500,000 / per session.

Unlike the school fees, the accommodation fee must be paid in full.

According to management of Wigwe University, while home students would pay their fees in naira, international students could select the dollar payment option.

Wigwe University releases prototype video

