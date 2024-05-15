Actress Gloria Anozie-Young has spent decades in the industry even before the advent of social media

The ongoing feud between stylist Ezinne Olivia and Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo over the latter's AMVCA 2024 dress has gathered several reactions online

Mrs Young believes there should be an agreement as she shared her take on the issue in a chat with Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nollywood actress Gloria Anozie-Young has lent her voice to the issue between her younger colleague in Ghana Nana Akua Addo and Nigerian fashion designer Ezinne Oliva.

Ezinne had lamented about not being given credit for the stylish white dress she made for Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo at the African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024). However, Nana denied her claims and filed a lawsuit against her.

According to the thespian, being tagged on social media for a service received from a vendor is not mandatory if the person has been paid.

Gloria Young shows beauty in her classy outfits. Image credit: @gloriaanozieyoung

Source: Instagram

She also spoke about instances she could tag the vendor in this conversation with Legit.ng.

I don't tag people - Gloria reveals

The beautiful role interpreter noted it is her choice to tag vendors and she cannot be compelled to do so.

"It is not by force to tag a vendor. I don't tag people except when they are close to me or we have an arrangement and agreement. But if I have paid you, why should I tag you? Am I trying to rub off my publicity on you? It is not necessary."

She gave further reasons she could tag a vendor, adding that the product has to be good.

"People need to understand the etiquette on things like this on social media. If there is an agreement, then fine. But if there is none, forget it. When I buy stuff from people, and I have paid you, it is left for how good it is (before I may tag you). But if you plead with me to please tag you for a small promo, then I can. But it is not by force."

Gloria speaks on celebs tagging foreign brands

Sharing her take on Nigerian celebs who tag foreign brands but would not do so for local brands, she said:

"If I want a vendor's publicity to rub off on me, I will tag the brand. If you are a big and I want to associated with your brand, I will tag you. I will even ask for a collaboration. It is left for you to say yes or no."

Gloria and Norbert Young share sweet moment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actors Gloria and Norbert Young left many gushing online following their recent appearance.

The seasoned stars were captured at a party singing and dancing to the infectious rhythms of Madonna's 1986 classic, 'La Isla Bonita'.

Fans and followers of the elderly lovebirds couldn't help but share their interesting takes on the chemistry between them.

Source: Legit.ng