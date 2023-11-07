On Monday, November 6, Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, engaged the media over the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 poll

Obi cast the first stone as he accused the court of abandoning its responsibility as a court of law and policy

While Obi maintained his struggle continues in his quest for democracy in Nigeria, his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Dattu Baba-Ahmed insisted Tinubu was not the winner of the election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Dr. Yusuf Dattu Baba-Ahmed, has said the Supreme Court did not affirm the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Datti Baba-Ahmed rejected the Supreme Court verdict which upheld Tinubu's election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dattu Baba-Ahmed

Source: Facebook

Obi's running mate insists Tinubu did not win the 2023 election

He made this statement during a press conference in Abuja, held on Monday, November 6, two weeks after the Supreme Court upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory, under the All Progressives Congress (APC),

The LP chieftain maintained that the court did not declare Tinubu the winner but only validated the illegality of the lower courts, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), The Sun Newspaper reported.

Speaking during the live programme, Datti said he would never be shaken by a man who forged his certificate and forfeited drug money.

He opined thus:

“The Supreme Court didn’t affirm Tinubu’s presidency, they only affirmed the illegality of the lower court.”

"Tinubu has problems managing Peter Obi, LP than Nigeria’s economy" - PDP

Legit.ng reported earlier that a legal practitioner and aide to Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala expressed concern over how President Tinubu plans on managing LP and the Obidients as an opposition in the country.

Bwala shared his worry while reacting to Baba-Ahmed’s stance on the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The PDP chieftain said Tinubu will face more problems in managing Labour Party and Obidients.

Peter Obi reveals why he was absent at Supreme Court

Earlier, Peter Obi explained the reason for his absence at the Supreme Court during the hearing of the appeal filed against the PEPT verdict.

Obi said his absence was due to a pre-arranged international commitment.

He added that he received the notice for the apex court judgement while travelling outside the country.

Prominent lawyer tells Atiku, Obi what to do after Supreme Court verdict

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said he hopes that the National Assembly will further amend the electoral act to clarify the position of the law, especially as regards the issue of electronic transmission of results.

Effiong urged Atiku Abubakar and Obi to take up the work of the opposition and start to checkmate Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng