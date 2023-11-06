The 16th president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been known for his signature cap

From his time as governor of Lagos state, the politician has been spotted with different colour caps carrying the same symbol

Many of President Tinubu's loyalists have also been pictured donning his signature native cap

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Iwo, Osun state - Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, has said that the meaning of the sign on President Bola Tinubu's signature cap is "the sign of loosed chain".

Oba Akanbi said he is "well-pleased" with President Tinubu and extremely proud of the incumbent Nigerian leader.

Oluwo pleased with President Tinubu. Photo credits: Emperor Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Although a former governor of Lagos state, President Tinubu's heritage has been traced to Iragbiji in Osun state.

Akanbi, an Osun-based monarch, expressed his optimism that Nigeria, under President Tinubu, "will be great again".

Oba Akanbi wrote on his verified Instagram page on Sunday, November 5:

"My own beloved in whom I'm well pleased. I'm super proud of you. He's been carrying his cross forever with the sign of loosed chain on his head.

"Freedom for us. Nigeria will be great again."

Source: Legit.ng