Presidential hopefuls, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi have been urged to do the needful regarding the development and progress of Nigeria

Lagos monarch, Oba Riliwan Akiolu, while treating to the supreme court judgment, urged Atiku and Obi to unite with President Tinubu for the greater good of Nigeria

While noting there are crucial issues Nigeria is faced with at the moment, the Oba urged to settle their scores with Tinubu and tackle the problems head-on

Ikeja, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his rivals in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, among others, have been urged to come together and move Nigeria forward.

Oba of Lagos task Atiku, Peter Obi after Supreme Court ruled in favour of Tinubu

The Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu, made this plea during an interview with The Punch, from the United Kingdom.

Recall that the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, 2023, upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory at the February 25 election.

The apex court affirmed the decision of the tribunal, which dismissed the petitions by Atiku and Obi challenging Tinubu’s victory.

Reacting to the development, Oba Akiolu said politicians should be more focused on the welfare of the people.

“Many things are happening to our country. Politicians don’t fight, they will settle later. All of them should come together and move Nigeria forward,” the Oba said.

