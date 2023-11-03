The UK chapter of the ruling APC has reacted to the planned protest by a group against President Bola Tinubu in London

Ikeja, Lagos state - The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom (UK) said the planned protest by a group against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London remains a misadventure.

APC says Aisha Yesufu is embarking on a misadventure in the UK

The chairman of the APC UK chapter, Tunde Doherty, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Friday, November 3, in Lagos, Vanguard reported.

Doherty condemned the development and noted that he felt compelled to respond to the recent allegations and statements made by a group led by Aisha Yesufu, an activist allegedly associated with the Labour Party.

While maintaining that the APC diaspora leaders are solidly behind Tinubu, the chairman added that such actions must be based on facts and a genuine pursuit of justice rather than serving as a platform for character assassination and divisive tactics, The Guardian reported.

According to him, the group is planning to stage a protest in London to propagate their claims about the president’s educational credentials.

He said:

“The allegations of forged certificates not only lack concrete evidence but also undermine the spirit of democracy and fair political discourse that we hold dear.”

