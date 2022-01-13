Replicas of Bola Ahmed Tinubu's iconic caps is being offered for sale on microblogging platform Twitter

Nigerians have also signified interest in purchasing the caps with a particular individual requesting for four pieces

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader recently declared his intention to run for president

Following his declaration to contest for Nigeria's presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), national leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has now become a darling to some people who are ready to purchase his symbolic cap being offered for sale on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Some Nigerians are interested in buying Tinubu's cap. Photo: @Jbmomoh

Source: Twitter

In a post sighted by Legit.ng, a twitter user, @Jbmomoh, told his followers that he has some caps for sale. The caps are replicas of Tinubu headwear.

His followers responded to his call immediately. Some requested for four pieces while others wanted to know the price of the caps.

2023: After Tinubu declared presidential bid, Nigerians get strange reply on his real age

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, is wondering why most Nigerians are bothered about Bola Ahmed Tinubu's real age.

Via his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, January 12, the former federal lawmaker replying to such inquisitive Nigerians asked them if the presidential aspirant inform them of his intention to play for the Golden Eaglets.

He asked:

"You keep insisting that you want to know the real age of the Jagaban, did he tell you he wants to play for the Golden Eaglets?"

Nigerians react as Tinubu's official age goes from 79 to 69 on Wikipedia page on his birthday

Meanwhile, a name change edit on the Wikipedia page of Bola Tinubu had stirred huge reactions on social media.

The former governor of Lagos state had marked his 69th birthday on Monday, March 29. He was overwhelmingly celebrated on social media celebration by Nigerian political players and leaders.

A tweep, @_PLICE, first made the observation of a discrepancy in age after the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made a birthday shout-out to Tinubu on Twitter.

Nigerians were torn between which of the ages were his in actuality. Some others are of the opinion that he is way older than 69.

Source: Legit.ng