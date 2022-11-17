Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has taken the presidential campaign of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to another level

The First Lady is seen in a viral video rocking the palm tattoo of the cap logo of the presidential candidate, Tinubu

Reacting to the video, the exited Festus Keyamo, the APC presidential campaign spokesman, hailed Ms Buhari for "leading from the front"

Ahead of the 2023 general election, First Lady Aisha Buhari has taken a tattoo of the cap logo of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a video shared on Twitter by Jide Sanwo-Olu Support, @JideSGroup, the First Lady is seen with a palm tattoo of Tinubu's cap logo, smiling and waving before the camera.

First Lady Aisha Buhari displays a palm tattoo of Tinubu's cap logo as she leads the 2023 women's presidential campaign for the former Lagos governor. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

"The First Lady Of Nigeria Aisha Buhari is Leading the women force to kick-start the APC women Campaign in Kwara state this morning. #BATKSM2023 spot the logo!", @JideSGroup tweeted.

Ms Buhari was appointed in October to lead the Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Team for the actualisation of the presidency in 2023.

She has been going from one part of the country to another campaigning for Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, to succeed her husband.

Festus Keyamo, others react

Reacting to the video, Festus Keyamo (SAN), the minister of state for labour and spokesman of the APC presidential campaign, said:

"Mother of the Nation, Aisha Buhari, leading from the front! The game is becoming clearer to our crumbling opponents!!"

DS, @DalconShaniyi, said:

"Wow! What a loyal First woman of the nation? Always after a better Nigeria. Using her both palms to wish our country better and well. It is well with you too HE."

Golden Voice , @TheKene1, said:

"I hope she wasn't forced to be in that photo op? We've heard worse before, and nothing surprises me anymore."

Ifeanyichukwuuu, @Ifeanyichukwumm, said:

"This is not strong enough to distract people from what’s happening, look for something more strong and interesting Tinubu will be disqualified matter of weeks."

Chancellor 88 يكفيني الله, @NiyiOlatunji2, said:

"Mind- Bl*owing... One Good Turn Deserves Another . Thank You in a Million Times Ma."

What does the logo on Tinubu's camp mean?

The eight-shape tattoo on Ms Buhari's palms is the logo engraved in Tinubu's custom cap style which he has been using for years.

According to City People Magazine, a lifestyle publication, the logo on Tinubu's cap is symbolic.

The magazine said the logo is made to look like a broken chain, adding that its meaning is rooted in Tinubu's "love for his people whom he loves to serve".

It added that the meaning of the broken chain logo on Tinubu's cap is “to break the shackles of poverty” which has been the theme of his campaign manifestos.

Nigeria in safe hands with Tinubu as president, says Aisha Buhari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ms Buhari assured Nigerians that the country will be in safe hands under the guidance of the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, if he wins the 2023 elections.

She made the comment at a one-day public symposium organised by the All Progressives Congress Professional Forum (APCPF) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Represented by the Director General National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) Dr Asabe Bashir, the First Lady said Tinubu has a track record of delivery that will serve the nation well.

Source: Legit.ng