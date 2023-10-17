President Bola Tinubu has been seen in a viral video taking a walk at the presidential villa on Tuesday

Some Nigerians have seen the video as an attack on his political opponents, while others considered it unnecessary

The video surfaced a day after the President held his second FEC meeting, where he swore in three new ministers in his cabinet

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been seen in a video taking a walk at the presidential villa with his security file on Tuesday, October 17.

The video came out barely 24 hours after President Tinubu held the second Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of his administration since he was inaugurated on May 29.

Tinubu's FEC meeting came shortly after there were rumours that he had been going off the screen because of his health condition and that Vice President Kashim Shettima has been representing him at public functions.

President Tinubu swears in three new ministers

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting on Monday, October 16, President Tinubu swore in three new federal ministers who had been screened and confirmed by the Senate.

The newly sworn-in ministers of President Tinubu were Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Ayodele Olawande and Balarabe Lawal.

While Ibrahim and Olawande were appointed as the new minister for youth and minister of state for youth, respectively, Lawal became the new minister of environment.

Nigerians react as Tinubu takes a walk in the presidential villa

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video shared by The Nation, sharing their views on the look of the President.

Mohammed said the video would be pain for his critics. He said:

"This one go pain some people".

Auz Osahon teased that President Tinubu has changed his cap to that of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari. He said:

"Baba don change cap wear buhari cap....we go hail."

Tokkay maintained that Tinubu is a threat to the opposition. He hailed him:

"Their headache"

Another user with the handle, @peculiarolar88_, writes:

"How does this change the price of rice in the market?"

Adewale 'Damilare did not see the reason why the video should be shared. He said:

"I don't want to believe we are back to releasing vids for proof of life of the GCFR."

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm Ola Olukoyede as the next substantial chairman of the EFCC.

The president's letter was read on the floor of the Senate by Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, during plenary on Tuesday.

If confirmed, Olukoyede would be the first southern Nigeria to become the chairman of the EFCC since it was established during the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

