Umar Ardo, a former aide to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, believes the political career of his former boss is over

He stated that Atiku may be expelled as a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he refuses to drop his presidential ambition

Ardo said the body language of the PDP governors towards Atiku is a clear testament that he's no longer wanted in the party

FCT, Abuja - A former Special Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has suggested that the party may expel the former vice president.

Umar Ardo, the former aide, stated that Atiku might face expulsion if he doesn't abandon his presidential aspirations.

Atiku Abubakar, at his world press conference, vowed that he would not be retiring from politics anytime soon. Photo Credit: George Osodi

Source: Getty Images

He made this observation in a recent statement and highlighted that PDP governors have already distanced themselves from Atiku.

This development comes after Atiku criticized the Supreme Court's ruling that confirmed President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 2023 presidential election. Despite this setback, Atiku has declared his intention to stay in the political arena.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ardo's assertion is based on the PDP governors' willingness to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu, signals their departure from supporting Atiku.

As reported by the Guardian, he said:

“Reading through Atiku’s press conference, last Monday, regarding the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment and his position towards President Bola Tinubu’s Presidency vis-a-vis the following day’s communiqué of the PDP Governors’ Forum, after its meeting at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge, it’s obvious that the honeymoon between the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and its governors is now over.

“Nothing else can be more explicit in illustrating the two going on their different and separate ways more than this. With these opposing positions, it’s just a matter of time (and in a not distant future) for the inevitable implosion to happen: either Atiku steps down his presidential ambition or leaves the PDP, or be expelled from the party. That’s my reading of the political crystal ball.”

Atiku attacks Supreme Court, says Nigeria has lost it

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar has criticised the verdict of the Supreme Court affirming President Bola Tinubu's victory in the presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate vented his displeasure over his evidence against Tinubu that the apex court ignored.

Atiku also slammed the appointment process of justices of the apex court, stating that they are now selected without merit.

Source: Legit.ng