The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have expressed their confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.

Six days after the Supreme Court affirmed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that confirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, The Punch reported.

The appeal of the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and that of his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, challenging the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 election, was dismissed by the Supreme

But on Wednesday, November 1, the PDP governors met in Abuja to deliberate on the outcome of the court and other related matters.

What PDP governors say about Supreme Court ruling

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and chairman of the Governors' Forum addressed journalists after their meeting on Wednesday, said:

“The meeting noted the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on the 2023 presidential election and believes that this brings an end to the presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation.

“As a forum, we believe and restate our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the courts. We are concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, the PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds. We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country.”

