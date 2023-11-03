The PDP governors who visited Nyesom Wike have been accused of nursing their self-interest because of court cases they are facing in their states

Damola Olarewaju, a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, said that the governors that visited Wike have different court cases

Olarewaju said their visit to the minister was to have access to President Bola Tinubu so that the APC could drop court cases against them in their states

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeared to have been thrown into another disarray since the party's governors visited Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in his office over the political crisis happening in Rivers state.

Most of the criticism against the governor's move has been from the camp of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the PDP in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku's camp attack PDP governors for visiting Wike Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

PDP governors commend Tinubu's intervention

Following their visit, the governors have commended President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the crisis, citing security concerns in the state.

But the governors have come under condemnation for taking to the president, adding that the comment of Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP governors' forum, could lead the party to oblivion if care is not taken.

While the governors have said Mohammed's comment was out of honour for the president, the criticism from the Atiku's camp did not seem to be stopping soon.

Atiku's aide mocks PDP governors for commending Tinubu

Demola Olarewaju, a media aide to the former vice president, in a tweet on Friday, October 3, claimed that the three PDP governors who visited Wike have serious court cases that could lead to the Supreme Court.

He asserted that their visit to Wike was not because of the political crisis in Rivers but to seek the president's audience in stopping the All Progressives Congress (APC) from ,,issues, and several suits in their states.

His statement reads in part:

"Fintiri, who was almost Binani-ed, Mutfwang from Plateau where the cases have been recently going strangely very badly, and Bala Mohammed who went and contested for President before coming back to reclaim the party ticket from the "winner" - like Sen. Ahmed Lawan who needed extraordinary judicial intervention to recover his Senate seat."

See the tweet here:

