The Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, delivered a judgment that affirmed Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

The apex court also dismissed the suit filed by PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi, for lacking merit and substance

Reacting to the highest court verdict on Monday, October 30, Atiku insists he will continue his fight for good governance in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar has finally reacted to the Supreme Court judgment delivered on Thursday, October 26.

Atiku has maintained he is not relenting in his quest to promote good governance, democracy and the rule of law.

Atiku reacts to Tinubu's victory at the Supreme Court

On Monday, October 30, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku, spoke about the recent verdict of the Supreme Court which upheld Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's duly elected president.

Addressing a World Press Conference monitored by Legit.ng, on Monday, October 30, at the PDP secretariat in Abuja, Wadata Plaza, Atiku said:

"I am not going away. If you think I am going away forget about it."

"For as long as I breathe, I will continue to struggle with other Nigerians to deepen our democracy and the rule of law"

The former vice president hinted further that the struggle for Nigeria's development should now be led by the younger generation.

