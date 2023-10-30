Atiku Abubakar has criticised the verdict of the Supreme Court affirming President Bola Tinubu's victory in the presidential election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate vented his displeasure over his evidence against Tinubu that the apex court ignored

Atiku also slammed the appointment process of justices of the apex court, stating that they are now selected without merit

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the PDP and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected the verdict of the Supreme Court affirming President Bola Tinubu's victory at the 2023 presidential polls.

During his world press conference monitored by Legit.ng on Monday, October 30, Atiku stated that the Supreme Court has legitimised forgery, identity theft, and perjury by affirming Tinubu's election.

Atik Abubakar has maintained that President Bola Tinubu did not win the 2023 polls despite the verdict of the Supreme Court: George Osodi

Not pleased with the outcome of the verdict, Atiku reiterated that he showed evidence that President Tinubu was not qualified to be Nigeria's president due to his forged certificate that the apex court ignored.

Atiku also maintained that he showed evidence that INEC broke the law by illegally declaring Tinubu president.

Newly retired justice slams Supreme Court

Referencing the comments of Justice Dattijo Muhammad, a freshly retired Supreme Court judge, Atiku said his assertions about the apex court must not be ignored.

Justice Dattijo criticised the apex court during his retirement ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, October 28.

He accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, of being biased in selecting justices for the presidential election appeal.

Justice Dattijo said the omission of two geo-political zones from the seven justices selected was a serious concern.

Meanwhile, Atiku said Dattijo's statement must not be ignored, noting that "Judges are no longer appointed based on merit."

He said judges and INEC officials are appointed based on political considerations.

