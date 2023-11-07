Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Nigeria - Some women in Nigeria have proven to be stronger in not just running the affairs of their home but also contesting key positions with their male counterparts in Nigeria.

Senator Ireti, Natasha defeated their major rival at the court of appeal and the tribunal. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti (Uduaghan), IRETI HEEBAH KINGIBE

In Nigeria, the major parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were given a run for their money following the resurrection of another major position party that rocked the political space in the 2023 presidential election.

The Labour Party (LP) did wonders in the much contested 2023 general elections as its flagbearer, Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra state came third in the poll, following Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who came second.

However, the major highlight of the poll was the victory secured by newcomers, new candidates not in the polity but vying for key positions in the state and national assembly elections.

Some of the newcomers happened to be members of the ruling APC, PDP and the Labour Party but in what could be described as a shocking development, some women defeated strong chieftains of the ruling party and sent them out of their jurisdiction during the poll.

Interestingly, some candidates who were not favored by the outcome of the 2023 election, they headed to the state election petition tribunal and the court of appeal to file for a reveres of the election victory of their opponents and also challenge their loss during the exercise held on February and March 2023.

To the surprise of many, while some governors, senators and House of Representatives members retained their victory and positions at the court of appeal and the tribunal, others were sacked.

The shocker was that some who emerged victorious during the 2023 general elections were sacked and the rightful winner was declared at the tribunal and the appellate court.

But this article focuses mainly on female senators who have emerged victorious at the court of appeal and their respective political parties:

Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan (PDP)

Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan is an oil and gas magnate turned politician in Kogi state, who emerged victorious against a strong-willed APC politician at the tribunal and at the Appeal Court.

The appellate court on Tuesday, October 31, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the duly elected candidate for the Kogi Central senatorial election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

This is coming a few weeks after the Kogi State Election tribunal declared Natasha the winner of the election after nullifying the victory of the All Progress Congress (APC) candidate, Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere.

The court in a ruling, dismissed Ohere's appeal, for lacking merit. The APC senator was sacked from the National Assembly, the senate to be precise and Natasha's victory was upheld.

Senator Natasha has finally taken the oath of office to represent the good people of Kogi state.

Ireti Kingibe (Labour Party)

Ireti Heebah Kingibe is a Nigerian civil engineer turned politician in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She was elected member of the senate representing the FCT in the 2023 Nigerian Senate elections under the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

Kingibe was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) making her the lawmaker who succeeded Philip Aduda, who has spent over two decades in the Senate.

Kingibe was the second female lawmaker who won against her major rival at the court of appeal on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The Court of Appeal Abuja division dismissed an appeal brought before it by former Senator Philip Aduda of the PDP against the election of Senator Kingibe.

In a shocking judgment delivered via Zoom, the appellate court dismissed Aduda’s appeal for lacking merit and declared Kingibe as the authentic winner of the February 2023 election and the rightful senator representing the FCT.

