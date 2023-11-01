Labour Party senator has secured a major win against her opponent at the court of appeal

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, November 1, the court upheld the election victory of Senator Ireti Kingibe

The appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by former Senator Philip Aduda for lacking substance

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal, Abuja division, on Wednesday, November 1, dismissed an appeal brought before it by former Senator Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the election of Senator Ireti Kingibe.

LP’s Ireti Kingibe secured victory in the FCT as the rightful senator, defeating former PDP lawmaker, Aduda. Photo credit: Ireti Kingibe, Sen. Philip Tanimu Aduda MFR

Source: Facebook

The court dismissed the appeal challenging Kingibe's victory

The court in its judgment declared Kingibe as the authentic winner of the February 2023 election, and the rightful Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the platform of the Labour Party.

In the surprising judgment delivered via Zoom, the appellate court dismissed Aduda’s appeal for lacking in merit, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the FCT senatorial election, Prof. Sani Saka, had declared Kingibe the winner of the poll after garnering 202,175 votes to defeat Aduda who garnered 100,544 votes and came second.

In his judgment on Wednesday, Justice Daniel Kahiru held that Aduda did not tender the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine data and Voter Register to prove irregularities.

He held the appellants also failed to prove overvoting while affirming Ireti as winner.

“All the issues in this appeal are resolved against the appellant,” the judge held.

Source: Legit.ng