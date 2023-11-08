The presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has told citizens of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi state voters to reject the APC in the upcoming gubernatorial polls slated for Saturday, November 11.

Atiku stated this in a statement released on his official X handle on Wednesday, November 7.

Atiku has appealed to PDP supporters to come out and vote during the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi guber polls. Photo Credit: George Osodi

Source: Getty Images

The PDP chieftain described the upcoming election as one that is about the people and the choices they make.

He stated that voters in the three states where the governorship election will be held should reject the APC because they "brought us untold hardship and misery" to Nigerians.

Atiku said:

"The elections this Saturday are absolutely about the people. It is absolutely not about any political godfather.

"That is why it is important for the people of Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi state to come out in large numbers to vote for the PDP and to reject the APC that has brought us untold hardship and misery."

However, Atiku urged citizens not to give up on the chance to restore democracy despite the complacency and failure of INEC to give Nigerians a free and fair general election.

Atiku urged voters to troop out in their numbers and vote for the PDP.

He said:

"Although there is a groundswell of dissatisfaction and resentment about how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) walked back on the promise of transparency in the last general elections, but that shortcoming is not enough reason for us to give up on democracy.

"And, that is why, I am appealing to the good people of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states to come out in large numbers this Saturday to vote for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in those respective elections."

