Nigeria's political space is gradually changing, with the opposition gaining ground and challenging the dominance of the leading political parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress.

The 2023 election has been credited with being one of the freest elections in the history of Nigeria, with the emergence of the Labour Party polling a stronger wave during the poll.

Full list of senators the Court of Appeal has sacked and why Photo Credit: Elisha Abbo, Darlington Nwokocha

Source: Twitter

Following the outcome of the poll, candidates at all levels, including the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the Labour Party (LP), have challenged their loss at the tribunal as well as the court of appeals.

This legal battle did not leave out Senatorial candidates from the major political parties in the election, including the PDP, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party.

In a reversed mode, senators from these major political parties have also been sacked by the court of appeal in just one week after it began its sitting across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Below is the list of senators that have been sacked so far and their political parties.

Elisha Abbo (APC)

The Senator representing the Adamawa North Senatorial District was the first senator to be sacked by the court of appeal. He had accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of influencing the court against him.

However, the court sacked Abbo after deducting the number of invalid votes from his poll and declared his opponent, Amos Yohanna of the PDP, as the winner of the Adamawa North senatorial election.

Two days after, Senate President Akpabio sworn in Yohanna as the Senator representing Adamawa North senatorial district.

Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere (APC)

Sadiku-Ohere representing Kogi Central Senatorial district is another ruling APC senator that was sacked by the Appeal Court after a tough and a long legal and political battle with his opponent, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the PDP.

The former APC senator was earlier sacked by the national assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi State tribunal but Sadiku-Ohere sought for a redress at the appellate court.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan had been sworn-in as the Senator representing the Kogi Central in the 10th national assembly.

Simon Mwadkwon (PDP)

Mwadkwon is the senator of the Plateau North Central Senatorial district that has been sacked by the appeal court while the court ordered a rerun in the senatorial district within the next 90 days.

However, Mwadkwon, who is the minority leader in the 10th national assembly, has expressed confidence of returning to the senate within the next 90 days as stated by the court of appeal in the state.

The sacked senator expressed the confidence while addressed members and supporters of the PDP in the state days after he was sacked by the court of appeal.

Darlington Nwokocha (Labour Party)

Nwokocha, the lawmaker representing the Abia Central Senatorial District has also been served a sack letter by the court of appeal following a legal battle with his opponent in the PDP, Augustine Akobundu.

The sacked Labour Party senator is the minority whip of the 10th Senate.

The appellate court subsequently declared Akobundu as the authentic winner of the February 25 senatorial election in the district.

Akobundu is a retired colonel and former minister of state for defence. He had also served as the PDP national organising secretary.

Source: Legit.ng