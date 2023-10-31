In what could be described as a shocking verdict against the will of Governor Yahaya Bello, the court has ruled in favour of Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan

The court in a ruling on Tuesday, October 31, declared the PDP candidate as the rightful winner of the February 2023 senatorial election held in Kogi central

The appeal challenging her victory, filed by her major rival, Abubakar Ohere of the APC, was dismissed for lacking substance

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has delivered a shocking judgment against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state.

The appeal court has ruled in favour of Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan regarding her senatorial election in Kogi Central. Photo credit: Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan

Court dismisses appeal challenging Natasha's electoral victory

As reported by Channels TV, the court in a ruling on Tuesday, October 31, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the duly elected candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial Election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Delivering its judgment, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere for lacking in merit, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Meanwhile, earlier in September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja nullified the victory of Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

The court further declared Natasha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the actual winner of the much-contested senatorial poll.

However, Ohere had headed to the appellate court to seek redress but the court further upheld Akpoti-Uduagan as the winner of the poll.

