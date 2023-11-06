Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, hosted 'an international press conference' on Monday, November 6.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's ruling, Obi accused the apex court of ignoring evidence which he said further dampens citizens’ trust in the judiciary.

Peter Obi is displeased with the Supreme Court’s judgement but appears to have shifted focus to 2027. Photo credit: @Spotlight_Abby

Source: Twitter

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, faulted the verdict of the apex court but conceded that his legal tussle to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ended.

Legit.ng writes on the key takeaways from the LP candidate's speech:

1) Obidient movement remains

Obi accepted the judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed the election of President Tinubu. He, however, added that the Obidient movement stays. The movement is seen as the umbrella name for Obi's supporters.

His words:

"The energy and dedication of Nigerian youths and the Obedient movement have been simply amazing. I appreciate and salute them.

"I want to assure them that this is not the end of our journey; but in fact, the beginning. Nigeria heard you.

"The world has taken note and will not forget so easily. We shall endure and persist until we get to our destination because a new Nigeria is our destination."

2) Supreme Court 'breached' citizens’ confidence in judiciary

Obi claimed the apex court "willfully condoned" breaches of the Nigerian constitution, about established qualifications and prerequisites for candidates in presidential elections.

According to the 62-year-old, "the Supreme Court did not only exhibit a disturbing aversion to public opinion, but it also abandoned its responsibility as the court of law and policy".

3) Focus appears shifted to 2027

Going by his speech, Obi appears to have shifted focus to the 2027 presidential election.

He said his dream for a new Nigeria has not ended with the October 26, 2023 verdict of the Supreme Court.

4) 'INEC shifted goal post'

Obi accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of shifting the goalpost in the middle of the game during the February 2023 election.

He blamed the electoral body for his defeat saying INEC ‘shifted the goalpost in the middle of the game'.

Legit.ng reports that Obi came third in the election with 6,101,533 votes, winning in 11 states and the FCT, Abuja.

5) 'Forgery allegation against Tinubu treated with levity'

Obi accused the Supreme Court of treating the allegations of forgery and identity theft against President Tinubu with levity.

He lamented that Nigerians would become the victim of such levity.

The forgery allegation Obi talked about was the international political dispute that placed Chicago State University (CSU) in the middle of a bitter Nigerian presidential fight. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was primarily behind the case.

"Supreme Court abandoned its responsibility", Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi alleged that the Supreme Court "abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy" in its verdict upholding President Tinubu's electoral victory.

Obi stated the apex court's decision to affirm President Tinubu's election "contradicts the overwhelming evidence of election rigging, false claim of technical glitch, and substantial non-compliance with rules set by INEC".

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner

Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court rejected Atiku and Obi's appeal challenging President Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the Supreme Court determined that Atiku's appeal as the PDP candidate and Obi's petition lack a solid legal basis.

Obi speaks on absence at Supreme Court

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Obi explained the reason for his absence at the Supreme Court during the hearing of the appeal filed against the tribunal's verdict.

The presidential hopeful said his absence was due to a pre-arranged international commitment, adding that he received the notice for the apex court judgement while travelling outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng